EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.97

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.97 and last traded at $33.67, with a volume of 273517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.70.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EVOP shares. BTIG Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. William Blair downgraded EVO Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.71.

EVO Payments ( NASDAQ:EVOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.65 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 2.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $116,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,335.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $350,665. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in EVO Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in EVO Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in EVO Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in EVO Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EVO Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

