Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £129.93 ($155.43).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FERG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £114 ($136.38) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,960 ($119.15) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a £125 ($149.54) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ferguson

In other news, insider Bill Brundage sold 5,070 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,426 ($112.76), for a total transaction of £477,898.20 ($571,716.95).

Ferguson Stock Down 0.0 %

Ferguson Increases Dividend

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at GBX 9,488 ($113.51) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £19.75 billion and a PE ratio of 1,198.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9,711.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9,687.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.65. Ferguson has a 52-week low of GBX 8,602 ($102.91) and a 52-week high of £136.40 ($163.18).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $1.91 dividend. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $0.84. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

