FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Trading Up 3.4%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.54 and last traded at $6.45. Approximately 70,038 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,599,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FIGS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FIGS from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on FIGS to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on FIGS to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on FIGS from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on FIGS from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

FIGS Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS

About FIGS

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the third quarter valued at $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the third quarter valued at $1,683,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,791,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,026,000 after purchasing an additional 176,739 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 141.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,343,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 6.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

