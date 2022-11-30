Financial Analysis: Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) versus GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI)

Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH – Get Rating) and GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Wetouch Technology and GAMCO Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Wetouch Technology alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wetouch Technology 27.55% N/A N/A GAMCO Investors 19.78% 51.48% 24.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Wetouch Technology and GAMCO Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A GAMCO Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wetouch Technology and GAMCO Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wetouch Technology $40.79 million 0.30 $17.39 million $0.36 1.03 GAMCO Investors $301.13 million 1.34 $73.20 million $2.09 7.34

GAMCO Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology. Wetouch Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GAMCO Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.97, indicating that its stock price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAMCO Investors has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.7% of Wetouch Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of GAMCO Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 81.2% of GAMCO Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GAMCO Investors beats Wetouch Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wetouch Technology

(Get Rating)

Wetouch Technology Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens. The company offers Glass-Glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; Glass-Film-Film, which are primarily used in high-end GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; Plastic-Glass, which are used in GPS/entertainment panels motor vehicle GPS, smart home, robots, and charging stations; and Glass-Film that are used in industrial HMI. Its products are also used in financial terminals, automotive, POS, gaming, lottery, medical, HMI, and other specialized industries. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Meishan, China.

About GAMCO Investors

(Get Rating)

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ggcp Holdings Llc.

Receive News & Ratings for Wetouch Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wetouch Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.