Financial Survey: Oak Street Health (OSH) versus Its Peers

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Oak Street Health to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.3% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Oak Street Health has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Street Health’s competitors have a beta of 1.48, meaning that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Street Health 1 6 6 0 2.38 Oak Street Health Competitors 7 130 274 0 2.65

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Oak Street Health and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Oak Street Health currently has a consensus target price of $30.87, suggesting a potential upside of 63.66%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 103.06%. Given Oak Street Health’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oak Street Health has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Street Health and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Street Health -26.04% -1,883.59% -26.05% Oak Street Health Competitors -325.87% -481.74% -38.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oak Street Health and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Street Health $1.43 billion -$409.40 million -8.31 Oak Street Health Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 30.98

Oak Street Health has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Oak Street Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Oak Street Health competitors beat Oak Street Health on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

