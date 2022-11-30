Fine Capital Partners, L.P. Acquires 546,900 Shares of WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD) Stock

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 546,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.57 per share, with a total value of C$1,407,939.36. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,780,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$92,113,288.31.

Fine Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 66,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$183,759.45.

On Monday, November 21st, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 22,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,105.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 26,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,912.50.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 52,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,443.75.

On Monday, November 14th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 103,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$240,916.95.

WildBrain Stock Up 7.1 %

WILD opened at C$3.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$521.08 million and a P/E ratio of 30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.88. WildBrain Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.84 and a one year high of C$3.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WildBrain Company Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WILD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$3.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

