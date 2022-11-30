Fine Capital Partners, L.P. Acquires 66,500 Shares of WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD) Stock

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$183,759.45. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,233,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$97,360,973.72.
Fine Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 25th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 546,900 shares of WildBrain stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,407,939.36.
- On Monday, November 21st, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 22,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,105.00.
- On Friday, November 18th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 26,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,912.50.
- On Wednesday, November 16th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 52,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,443.75.
- On Monday, November 14th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 103,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$240,916.95.
WildBrain Price Performance
Shares of WILD stock opened at C$3.01 on Wednesday. WildBrain Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$521.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.44.
WildBrain Company Profile
WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.
