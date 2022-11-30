First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Community Price Performance

Shares of FCCO opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.54. First Community has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. First Community’s payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community

About First Community

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 400,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after buying an additional 40,018 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 91,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 230,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 218,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 80,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.