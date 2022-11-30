First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
First Community Price Performance
Shares of FCCO opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.54. First Community has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
First Community Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. First Community’s payout ratio is presently 27.23%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community
About First Community
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Community (FCCO)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.