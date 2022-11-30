First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Down 6.3%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) fell 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $8.88. 151,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,367,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup set a $8.00 target price on First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.88.

First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.0061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -5.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,515 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.