First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Down 6.3%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) shares were down 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $8.88. Approximately 151,878 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,367,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AG shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup set a $8.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99.

First Majestic Silver Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0061 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,515 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period. 30.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.