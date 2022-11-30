First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) versus Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Head-To-Head Survey

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) and Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for First Mid Bancshares and Glen Burnie Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Mid Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00 Glen Burnie Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Mid Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.23%. Given First Mid Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Mid Bancshares is more favorable than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

First Mid Bancshares has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glen Burnie Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

First Mid Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Glen Burnie Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. First Mid Bancshares pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Glen Burnie Bancorp pays out 78.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First Mid Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares First Mid Bancshares and Glen Burnie Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Mid Bancshares 25.05% 11.51% 1.12% Glen Burnie Bancorp 11.06% 5.96% 0.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.4% of First Mid Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of First Mid Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Mid Bancshares and Glen Burnie Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Mid Bancshares $252.78 million 2.72 $51.49 million $3.53 9.54 Glen Burnie Bancorp $14.14 million 1.74 $2.52 million $0.51 16.82

First Mid Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Glen Burnie Bancorp. First Mid Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glen Burnie Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Mid Bancshares beats Glen Burnie Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc., a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases. It also offers wealth management services, which include estate planning, investment, and farm management and brokerage services for individuals; and employee benefit services for business enterprises. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, senior insurance products, and group medical insurance for businesses; and personal lines insurance to individuals. It operates through a network of 52 banking centers in Illinois and 14 offices in Missouri, as well as a loan production office in Indiana. The company was formerly known as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First Mid Bancshares, Inc. in April 2019. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, and IRA and SEP accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides residential and commercial real estate, construction, land acquisition and development, and secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as consumer installment lending, such as indirect automobile lending services; and residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers ancillary products and services comprising safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as electronic banking services that include telephone banking, online banking, bill pay, card control, mobile app, merchant source capture, mobile deposit capture, Zelle, etc. Further, it provides treasury services, including wire transfer and ACH services, and debit cards. Additionally, the company engages in the business of acquiring, holding, and disposing of real property. It serves customers in northern Anne Arundel county and surrounding areas from its main office and branch in Glen Burnie, Maryland; and branch offices in Odenton, Riviera Beach, Crownsville, Severn, Linthicum, and Severna Park, Maryland. The company also has a remote ATM located in Pasadena, Maryland. Glen Burnie Bancorp was founded in 1949 and is based in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

