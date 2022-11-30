First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Holdings Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,724,197 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,905 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $248,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 58.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,488 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 31.3% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,275 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 519.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,517,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,348 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 118.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,804,000 after acquiring an additional 805,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 161.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,626,000 after acquiring an additional 711,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.32.

First Republic Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

FRC stock opened at $121.57 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $106.86 and a 12-month high of $217.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.69.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.87%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

