Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) vs. Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Critical Review

Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) and Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Novonix and Flux Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Novonix alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novonix $6.11 million 117.69 -$51.83 million N/A N/A Flux Power $42.33 million 1.57 -$15.61 million ($0.85) -4.89

Flux Power has higher revenue and earnings than Novonix.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.1% of Novonix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of Flux Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Novonix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of Flux Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Novonix and Flux Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novonix 0 0 0 0 N/A Flux Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Flux Power has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.46%. Given Flux Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Novonix.

Profitability

This table compares Novonix and Flux Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novonix N/A N/A N/A Flux Power -25.26% -98.94% -41.02%

Summary

Flux Power beats Novonix on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novonix

(Get Rating)

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment and batteries, and consulting services. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

About Flux Power

(Get Rating)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift. The company also provides 24-volt onboard chargers for its Class 3 Walkie pallet packs; and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS. The company sells its products directly to small companies and end-users, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, and battery distributors. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Novonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.