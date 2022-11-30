Fortress Capital Acquisition (NYSE:FCAX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.08

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 64625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 5,217.9% during the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 17,480 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

