Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Position Lifted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FBHS. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3,972.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 578,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,959,000 after buying an additional 564,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth about $35,112,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 803,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,107,000 after purchasing an additional 403,419 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5,149.8% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 311,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,124,000 after buying an additional 305,381 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,262,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,762,000 after purchasing an additional 299,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Up 1.3 %

FBHS stock opened at $65.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.94. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.95 and a 12 month high of $108.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.08%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Insider Activity

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Articles

