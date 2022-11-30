Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Forward Pharma A/S Stock Up 4.3 %
Forward Pharma A/S stock opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83.
Forward Pharma A/S Company Profile
