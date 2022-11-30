Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $146,000 Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 162,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 97,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 540,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 65,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 19,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,588,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.72. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous None dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 425.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on OCSL. B. Riley upped their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Hovde Group set a $7.50 target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

(Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.