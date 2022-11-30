Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $227,000 Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,603 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 60.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.6 %

BMRN stock opened at $97.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 231.24, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $100.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total value of $129,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,940,417.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $531,068.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,064.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total value of $129,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,940,417.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,814 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.