Fox Run Management L.L.C. Reduces Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,041 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Extreme Networks by 389.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 3,060.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth $99,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Extreme Networks

In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 20,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $324,829.56. Following the sale, the executive now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,245.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $36,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,629 shares in the company, valued at $17,112,693. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 20,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $324,829.56. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 41,298 shares in the company, valued at $663,245.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,858 shares of company stock valued at $646,378 over the last 90 days. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extreme Networks Stock Down 0.7 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of EXTR opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 59.91 and a beta of 2.08. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Extreme Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.