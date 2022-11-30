Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEVA opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $11.34.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEVA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

