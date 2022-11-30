Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,752 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $8,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,374,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,480,000 after purchasing an additional 235,643 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 62,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 39.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 164,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 46,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,823.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,392 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.6 %

HPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. KGI Securities cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.15.

Shares of HPE opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

