Fred Schwarzer Sells 1,258 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $27,135.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,729 shares in the company, valued at $705,964.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

IGMS stock opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $881.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of -0.48. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on IGMS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on IGM Biosciences from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About IGM Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGMS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $373,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 28,847 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 19,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

