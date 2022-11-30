Fred Schwarzer Sells 1,258 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $27,135.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,729 shares in the company, valued at $705,964.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
IGM Biosciences Stock Performance
IGMS stock opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $881.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of -0.48. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on IGMS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on IGM Biosciences from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About IGM Biosciences
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
Further Reading
