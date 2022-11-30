Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €33.00 ($34.02) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FRE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($24.74) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €46.10 ($47.53) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($25.77) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €30.50 ($31.44) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($35.05) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Up 1.7 %

FRE stock opened at €26.27 ($27.08) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($62.02) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($82.47). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €22.67 and its 200 day moving average is €25.92.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

