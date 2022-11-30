FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of FF opened at $8.48 on Monday. FutureFuel has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $371.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in FutureFuel by 5.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 7.1% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 3.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,572 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

