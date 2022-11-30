FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded FutureFuel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

FutureFuel Price Performance

Shares of FF stock opened at $8.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $371.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.77. FutureFuel has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $10.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FutureFuel

About FutureFuel

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FF. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in FutureFuel by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 405,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 301,269 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 141.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 206,869 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 69.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,606 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 105,922 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the first quarter worth $874,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the second quarter worth $603,000. Institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.