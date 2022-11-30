Garry Hounsell Buys 500,000 Shares of Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (ASX:EOS) Stock

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (ASX:EOSGet Rating) insider Garry Hounsell acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.60 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$302,000.00 ($201,333.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of telescopes and dome enclosures, laser satellite tracking systems, electro-optic fire control systems, and microwave satellite dishes and receivers. It operates through three segments: Defense, Space, and Communication.

