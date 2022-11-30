Gary Patou Sells 1,937 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Stock

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) Director Gary Patou sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $67,388.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,104.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Gary Patou also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Gary Patou sold 2,057 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $70,616.81.
Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.22. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $41.39.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,572,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,091,000 after acquiring an additional 738,892 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,611 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,811,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,480,000 after acquiring an additional 820,723 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,287,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,574,000 after acquiring an additional 467,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,190,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,950,000 after acquiring an additional 502,015 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
