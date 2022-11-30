GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. GigaMedia has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaMedia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.28% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

