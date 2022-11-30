Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) & Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Financial Review

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) and Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ginkgo Bioworks and Outlook Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ginkgo Bioworks $313.84 million 11.44 -$1.83 billion ($2.29) -0.81 Outlook Therapeutics N/A N/A -$53.16 million ($0.33) -3.06

Outlook Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ginkgo Bioworks. Outlook Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ginkgo Bioworks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ginkgo Bioworks -668.49% -85.90% -66.50% Outlook Therapeutics N/A -237.91% -125.36%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Ginkgo Bioworks and Outlook Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Ginkgo Bioworks has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and Outlook Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ginkgo Bioworks 1 2 4 0 2.43 Outlook Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Ginkgo Bioworks presently has a consensus target price of $5.92, suggesting a potential upside of 219.93%. Outlook Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 560.07%. Given Outlook Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Outlook Therapeutics is more favorable than Ginkgo Bioworks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.4% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ginkgo Bioworks beats Outlook Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks has a partnership with Selecta Biosciences, Inc. to develop ImmTOR technology platform. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with IPCA Laboratories Limited; Laboratorios Liomont, S.A. de C.V.; BioLexis Pte. Ltd.; and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Oncobiologics, Inc. and changed its name to Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2018. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Iselin, New Jersey.

