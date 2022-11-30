Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $51.96

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.96 and last traded at $51.96, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.96.

Glanbia Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Glanbia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.