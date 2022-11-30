Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group Price Performance
GBLI stock opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.76. Global Indemnity Group has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $27.66. The stock has a market cap of $346.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.35.
Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.44%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 53.2% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 906,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,442,000 after acquiring an additional 314,848 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the first quarter valued at about $533,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group Company Profile
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.
Further Reading
