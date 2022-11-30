Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

GOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Up 1.7 %

GOL opened at $3.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $636.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.07. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $7.94.

Institutional Trading of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOL. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 442.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

