Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 5,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 51,889 shares.The stock last traded at $162.63 and had previously closed at $161.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAC shares. Grupo Santander lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.50.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $3.3121 dividend. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.15. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.18%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,044,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,468,000 after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 7,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 12.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

