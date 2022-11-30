GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Stock Performance

GSI Technology stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. GSI Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $55.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11.

Institutional Trading of GSI Technology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in GSI Technology by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in GSI Technology in the first quarter worth about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in GSI Technology by 167.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in GSI Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 187,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in GSI Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

