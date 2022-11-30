GSK’s (GSK) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($17.94) target price on the stock.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,430 ($17.11) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,900 ($22.73) to GBX 1,600 ($19.14) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.65) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,580 ($18.90) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,622 ($19.40).

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Price Performance

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,405.80 ($16.82) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,366.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,531.81. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,824.40 ($21.83). The stock has a market capitalization of £57.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,290.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74.

GSK Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 79.13%.

In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,324 ($15.84) per share, with a total value of £42,632.80 ($51,002.27). Insiders have acquired 3,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,706 over the last quarter.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.