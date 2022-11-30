Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,417.50.

HLMAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Halma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Halma from GBX 2,100 ($25.12) to GBX 2,350 ($28.11) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of HLMAF stock opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.96. Halma has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $43.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.60.

Halma Plc is a holding company which engages in the development, production and sale of hazard and life protection products. It operates through the following segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Medical, and Environmental and Analysis. The Process Safety segment offers products to protect people and assets at work such as interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; explosion protection and pressure relief systems, and corrosion monitoring products.

