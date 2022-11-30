Hamid Erfanian Acquires 100,000 Shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Stock

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) CEO Hamid Erfanian purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 374,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,962. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Enzo Biochem Stock Performance

NYSE ENZ opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $97.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enzo Biochem in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

About Enzo Biochem

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENZ. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the second quarter valued at $62,000. 43.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

