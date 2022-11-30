Head-To-Head Comparison: Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) vs. LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR)

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) and LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.8% of Arcimoto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of LiveWire Group shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Arcimoto shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Arcimoto has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveWire Group has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcimoto -1,319.34% -151.21% -109.16% LiveWire Group N/A -22.53% 1.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arcimoto and LiveWire Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Arcimoto and LiveWire Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcimoto $4.39 million 4.30 -$47.56 million ($1.79) -0.23 LiveWire Group N/A N/A $4.82 million N/A N/A

LiveWire Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arcimoto.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Arcimoto and LiveWire Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcimoto 1 0 1 0 2.00 LiveWire Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Arcimoto currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,607.32%. LiveWire Group has a consensus price target of $8.70, indicating a potential upside of 42.16%. Given Arcimoto’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Arcimoto is more favorable than LiveWire Group.

About Arcimoto

(Get Rating)

Arcimoto, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine. In addition, it offers TRiO, a bolt on kit that converts a two wheeled motorcycle into a tilting three wheeled motorcycle. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc. in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

About LiveWire Group

(Get Rating)

LiveWire Group, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc. and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.