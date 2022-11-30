Head-To-Head Contrast: MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH) vs. PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC)

MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) and PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MDJM and PropTech Investment Co. II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDJM 0 0 0 0 N/A PropTech Investment Co. II 0 0 1 0 3.00

PropTech Investment Co. II has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.84%. Given PropTech Investment Co. II’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PropTech Investment Co. II is more favorable than MDJM.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDJM N/A N/A N/A PropTech Investment Co. II N/A -6.98% -0.74%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares MDJM and PropTech Investment Co. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.0% of MDJM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of PropTech Investment Co. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of PropTech Investment Co. II shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MDJM and PropTech Investment Co. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDJM $4.47 million 4.44 -$2.25 million N/A N/A PropTech Investment Co. II N/A N/A $11.03 million N/A N/A

PropTech Investment Co. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MDJM.

Volatility and Risk

MDJM has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PropTech Investment Co. II has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PropTech Investment Co. II beats MDJM on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MDJM

MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies. The company also provides independent training and tourism development services. It serves real estate developers, real estate design institutes and agencies, urban planning bureaus of various levels of governments, and urban rail transportation companies, as well as urban infrastructure development companies. The company was formerly known as MDJLEAD LTD. and changed its name to MDJM Ltd in May 2018. MDJM Ltd was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Tianjin, the People's Republic of China.

About PropTech Investment Co. II

PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

