Head to Head Survey: Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) versus Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO)

Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY – Get Rating) and Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Fangdd Network Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Advanced Oxygen Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Advanced Oxygen Technologies alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advanced Oxygen Technologies and Fangdd Network Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Oxygen Technologies $40,000.00 N/A $60,000.00 N/A N/A Fangdd Network Group $147.88 million 0.05 -$193.77 million ($18.74) -0.07

Volatility and Risk

Advanced Oxygen Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fangdd Network Group.

Advanced Oxygen Technologies has a beta of -1.74, indicating that its stock price is 274% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fangdd Network Group has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Advanced Oxygen Technologies and Fangdd Network Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Oxygen Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Fangdd Network Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Oxygen Technologies and Fangdd Network Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Oxygen Technologies 144.91% 16.79% 8.24% Fangdd Network Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Advanced Oxygen Technologies beats Fangdd Network Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Oxygen Technologies

(Get Rating)

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Anton Nielsen Vojens, ApS, owns and leases a commercial real estate property in Vojens, Denmark. The company was formerly known as Aquanautic Corporation. Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Randolph, Vermont.

About Fangdd Network Group

(Get Rating)

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies to migrate business management from offline to online; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides supply-chain financial products and support transactions, as well as online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services. In addition, it operates Fangduoduo that offers personalized services to potential real estate buyers; and provides information matching, real estate agency, financial, and channel services. Further, the company operates www.fangdd.com that offers real estate agents and real estate buyers region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities; and offers data analysis services. As of December 31, 2021, its marketplace had approximately 378 thousand active agents and covers 157 million properties in China. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Oxygen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Oxygen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.