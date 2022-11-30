HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.43% of HealthEquity worth $22,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 387.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 701.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 30.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthEquity news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $299,594.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HealthEquity news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $299,594.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,148,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,648 shares of company stock worth $3,355,690 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HealthEquity Trading Up 0.5 %

HQY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

HQY opened at $62.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.14. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $79.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.78, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.87.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $206.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.