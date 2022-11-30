Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.20-7.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.96-2.04 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KGI Securities cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HPE opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,392 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

