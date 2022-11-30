Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.96-2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.00. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.50-0.58 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,392. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.