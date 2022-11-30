HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Trading Down 6.2%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) shares fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.05 and last traded at $20.05. 1,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 118,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 34.77 and a quick ratio of 34.77.
HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.43. As a group, research analysts forecast that HilleVax, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
