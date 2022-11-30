HomeServe (LON:HSV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,196.00

Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,196 ($14.31) and last traded at GBX 1,193 ($14.27), with a volume of 177072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,192 ($14.26).

HomeServe Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,186.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,176.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.66. The company has a market capitalization of £4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,977.50.

Get HomeServe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tom Rusin sold 33 shares of HomeServe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,188 ($14.21), for a total value of £392.04 ($469.00).

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.