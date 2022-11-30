Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Major Shareholder Sells $3,880,000.00 in Stock

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON – Get Rating) major shareholder Horizon Ii Sponsor, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $3,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $146,470,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Horizon Acquisition Co. II Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94.

Get Horizon Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Acquisition Co. II

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth about $1,319,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 41.1% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,873,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,739,000 after buying an additional 1,127,504 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 124.0% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 342,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 189,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. Horizon Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.