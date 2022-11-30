Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,471,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,286 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $266,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Vertical Research cut their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.80. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $39.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

