Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 10.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDRA opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Idera Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 122,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Idera Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

