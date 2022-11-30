Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) and H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD) Head-To-Head Review

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) and H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Inari Medical has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H-CYTE has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inari Medical and H-CYTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inari Medical -6.23% -6.02% -5.06% H-CYTE -450.40% N/A -777.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

84.1% of Inari Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Inari Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of H-CYTE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Inari Medical and H-CYTE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inari Medical $276.98 million 14.01 $9.84 million ($0.42) -172.17 H-CYTE $1.61 million 0.32 -$4.80 million N/A N/A

Inari Medical has higher revenue and earnings than H-CYTE.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Inari Medical and H-CYTE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inari Medical 0 1 9 0 2.90 H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inari Medical currently has a consensus target price of $93.30, suggesting a potential upside of 29.03%. Given Inari Medical’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Inari Medical is more favorable than H-CYTE.

Summary

Inari Medical beats H-CYTE on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism. It also offers FlowSaver; FlowStasis, a large bore suture retention device designed to address various aspects of venous access site; and FlowTriever 2, a new disk shape designed to capture and remove wall adherent clot and shorten treatment. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About H-CYTE

H-CYTE, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders in the United States. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute a biologic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

