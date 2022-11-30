Insider Buying: Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Director Buys 80,000 Shares of Stock

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) Director Value Capital Partners (Pty) L purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $326,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,750,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,182,856. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Value Capital Partners (Pty) L also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 17th, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L purchased 1,000,000 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,930,000.00.
- On Friday, September 30th, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L acquired 505,285 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $1,743,233.25.
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L purchased 10,638 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $33,190.56.
Lesaka Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %
LSAK opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.31. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet lowered Lesaka Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th.
About Lesaka Technologies
Lesaka Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, engages in the provision of fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Merchant, and Other. It provides financial services, such as bank accounts, loans, and insurance products.
